NBA Fans React To Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis Announcement
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the New Orleans Pelicans Texas.
Before the game, the Mavs announced a big update on All-Star forward Anthony Davis.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "Anthony Davis injury update:
Anthony Davis, who suffered a left adductor strain on Feb. 8 against Houston, is making good progress.
Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Get well soon, AD "
Many people reacted to the news.
@thefakecm: "Used car with a ton of miles having trouble? Should’ve kept the nice sports car you had in the garage"
@theLewisbell: "You traded in your Mercedes sports car for a Dodge Neon with 500k miles on the odometer"
@aceeeortizzz: "And Mavs fans will fall for this. They usually don't give updates and out of nowhere they release one. Lol"
@DrGoodbreath: "AD may get re-evaluated in two weeks, but y'alls trade IQ is gonna keep getting re-evaluated daily for the next few years"
@MavsMarauder: "Damn wish we had a 25 year old super star who the fans love & was healthy right now!"
@Paradox_EP: "As a lakers fan the 2 weeks just means that’s when he will be reevaluated. Not cleared"
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 43 games for the Lakers and Mavs.
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record in 56 games.
They have won six of their last ten.