NBA Fans React To Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg Announcement
Cooper Flagg has been one of the most highly anticipated prospects in recent NBA history.
After an incredible season at Duke, the 18-year-old was the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft last month (by the Dallas Mavericks).
On Wednesday, the Mavs officially announced that they had signed Flagg.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed first overall pick forward Cooper Flagg.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@mikebtex: "Hoped they signed him to a 15 year contract. We are still fragile lol."
@mjk2341: "I’ve heard this kid might have a future in this league."
@All_Things_Mavs: "best signing anyone has made this summer"
@MavSlander: "Mave signed a very promising talent since Dirk and Luka
Lets go!"
@soroushrezvanjou: "Imagine being 18 years old and seeing 62 mill on a piece of paper you’re about to sign"
@jeff_eads_jr_: "Bro has the best situation of any number 1 pick in NBA history playing alongside 4 former All Stars with 2 of them still elite All Star/superstar level players, Cooper has a better roster/situation his rookie year than Dirk Nowitzki ever had in his entire 20 years here!! Expecting greatness and a title out of this team"
@maverick_77_ld: "Bro is ready to have a statue next to Dirk and Luka . Let's go Coop"
The Mavs reached the 2024 NBA Finals, but are coming off a season where they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.