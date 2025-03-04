NBA Fans React To Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving Announcement
On Monday night, the Mavericks are playing the Sacramento Kings (at home in Dallas).
During the game, Kyrie Irving had to be helped off the court to the locker room.
The Mavs have now announced that the All-Star guard has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
Via Mavs PR: "Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain) will not return to tonight's game against the Kings."
Many people reacted to the news.
@KenHeLive: "Gotta be the worst month for a franchise in league history right?"
All Things Mavs: "I hope that’s all it is, but we won’t know more until later tonight or sometime tomorrow"
@ProspectFredo: "Please don’t be more than this. If it is then this could be the end of the season"
@habibalphapro: "hopefully just a sprain, otherwise im now full time lakers fan for rest of szn"
@Lilstressfract: "Just a sprain would be a miracle"
@RyanFruge1: "Almost like making him play 40 mins a night because you traded Luka wasn't a winning strategy. Season from Hell. Shut it down and fire Nico."
@wgdickinson: "Don’t take too much stock these days into what Mavs trainers say…"
@JoeDeeJeezy: "There's no way that's just a sprain"
@BenHilly94: "Near 33yo has his knee explode because he’s forced to play 40mpg because he has no co Star any more. Great job guys"
Irving is in his third season playing for Dallas.
He is averaging 25.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 49 games.