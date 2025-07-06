NBA Fans React To Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving Announcement
Kyrie Irving has been with the Dallas Mavericks for part of three seasons.
The future Hall of Famer finished this past year with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Despite suffering a season-ending injury, the Mavs announced (on Sunday) that they have re-signed Irving.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have re-signed nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Many fans reacted to the announcement.
@Mavs_FFL: "W"
@book1kai: "GOATTTTTT"
@BabyGoat_00: "Kyrie gonna lead us to a ring 🫶🏻"
@LeSportFanatic: "@KyrieIrving hope you and AD break the mould and get to 15x all stars ! Fingers crossed and we locked 5eva! 🤞"
@NBAW0RLD24: "Announce DLO"
@jakeverone_: "2026 dallas champs🔥🔥🔥"
@b.leandra20: "greatest player in the league 🤣"
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of the deal last month.
Via Charania (on June 24): "BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks nine-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving is declining his $43 million player option and intends to sign a three-year, $119 million contract with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option in the 2027-28 season."
Irving has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics over 14 seasons.
Via Mark Followill: "The Mavs have announced they’ve re-signed 9-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. Previously reported transactions can start becoming official w/ the July moratorium ending today. Kyrie reportedly took a lower first year number than his player option to free up other roster building tools."
The Mavs lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.