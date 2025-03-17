NBA Fans React To Dallas Mavericks Latest Anthony Davis Announcement
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Indiana to play the Pacers.
Before the game, the team announced that they had assigned Anthony Davis to the Texas Legends (G League).
Via Mavs PR: "The Mavericks have assigned Jaden Hardy and Anthony Davis to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League."
Many people reacted to the news.
Davis hasn't played in a game since February 8.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Anthony Davis will practice with the Texas Legends so he can get 5-on-5 work as he ramps up for his return."
@JoshEngleman: "With this move, the Texas Legends are officially better than the Dallas Mavericks."
@_Cars0n_: "Bro, stop. Shut it all down. Even if we make the play in, we’re getting stomped by the Twolves."
@thechek182: "Probably shouldn't waste any court minutes for AD in the G-League tbh who knows how many more he has left this season"
@tweedbarker1: "the energy is about to shift"
@AbrahamLakeShow: "Yeah go ahead and risk injury again, you're already out the playoffs, let AD sit out for the season"
@rajadpp: "Mavs Stop this nonsense, Let AD rest for the season. Get a Good lottery draft pick, you can either draft a solid player in lottery or use that pick on a trade to upgrade in the summer. Get a fresh start next season"
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 43 games.