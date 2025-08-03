Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Damian Lillard Announcement

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard announced that he is the General Manager of Weber State Basketball.

Ben Stinar

Jan 31, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) takes questions from the media during a press conference before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) takes questions from the media during a press conference before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in NBA history.

That said, the Portland Trail Blazers legend played his college basketball at Weber State (a school not known for developing NBA stars).

This week, Lillard announced that he is now the General Manger for the Men's Basketball team.

Via Weber State Men's Basketball: "A legacy continues in Ogden. Wildcat legend Damian Lillard is officially joining Weber State Men’s Basketball as the new General Manager.

Dame is stepping into a leadership role that will help shape the future of Wildcat hoops.

A new era begins now."

Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.

@tar0nto: "D.O.L.L.A🔥🔥🔥"

@daveforz: "giving kids an opportunity will feel hella fulfilling. congrats dame."

@joeylopezphoto: "No one reaches back further than dame 💪💪💪"

@tarverbernard: "He can be a college basketball administrator while also an active NBA player?"

@theadidaskid: "Dame's logo on the unis would go hard."

@raigefernau: "Dame living his best life lately 🔥"

@fancyfran: "Awesome Move for Dame ! ❤️❤️"

@jacksonsaunderss: "Huge day for Weber"

Damian Lillard
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaqís OGs guard Damian Lillard (0) of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a play against Candaceís Rising Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Lillard had been with the Milwaukee Bucks for the previous two seasons.

The nine-time NBA All-Star finished last year with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

This summer, Lillard signed a deal to return to the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season when Lillard was on the roster.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.