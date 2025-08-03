NBA Fans React To Damian Lillard Announcement
Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
That said, the Portland Trail Blazers legend played his college basketball at Weber State (a school not known for developing NBA stars).
This week, Lillard announced that he is now the General Manger for the Men's Basketball team.
Via Weber State Men's Basketball: "A legacy continues in Ogden. Wildcat legend Damian Lillard is officially joining Weber State Men’s Basketball as the new General Manager.
Dame is stepping into a leadership role that will help shape the future of Wildcat hoops.
A new era begins now."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
@tar0nto: "D.O.L.L.A🔥🔥🔥"
@daveforz: "giving kids an opportunity will feel hella fulfilling. congrats dame."
@joeylopezphoto: "No one reaches back further than dame 💪💪💪"
@tarverbernard: "He can be a college basketball administrator while also an active NBA player?"
@theadidaskid: "Dame's logo on the unis would go hard."
@raigefernau: "Dame living his best life lately 🔥"
@fancyfran: "Awesome Move for Dame ! ❤️❤️"
@jacksonsaunderss: "Huge day for Weber"
Lillard had been with the Milwaukee Bucks for the previous two seasons.
The nine-time NBA All-Star finished last year with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
This summer, Lillard signed a deal to return to the Trail Blazers.
The Trail Blazers last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season when Lillard was on the roster.