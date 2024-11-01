NBA Fans React To Damian Lillard's Performance In Bucks-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
The Bucks lost by a score of 122-99 to fall to 1-4 in their first five games of the new season.
Damian Lillard had a tough night, finishing with four points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 1/12 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@Ar15Mvp: "Dame is not a good player when there is expectations"
@BIGMEM12: "What happens when you’re guarded by Scotty Pippen Jr"
@WadexFlash: "It’s time for Dame to leave the Bucks and come to Miami this season"
@30problemz: "Might be time to retire"
@CoryJennerjohn: "When the Bucks chose Damian Lillard over Jrue Holiday, the future was lost. Holiday was perfect because he can score and play defense. Lillard prefers not to play defense — and sometimes his scoring doesn't show up either."
@U__G__O_: "I didn't even realize the Bucks are 1-4, Middleton been banged up forever now but still.....that whole Lillard trade has been underwhelming"
Via Bleacher Report: "Bucks have lost 4 straight games
Tonight:
Giannis: 37 PTS, 17-22 FG, 11 REB
Dame: 4 PTS, 1-12 FG
They are 1-4 to start the season... Milwaukee in trouble?"
The Bucks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but they are showing significant struggles to start the 2024-25 season.
Following Memphis, they will resume action on Saturday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Clevleand Cavaliers in Milwaukee.