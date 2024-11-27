Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Damian Lillard's Performance In Bucks-Heat Game

Damian Lillard played 38 minutes against the Miami Heat.

Ben Stinar

Nov 26, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) talks to referee James Capers (19) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Miami Heat in Florida.

Despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks won by a score of 106-103.

Damian Lillard finished with 37 points, three rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 8/13 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.

Many people reacted to his performance.

@heavenlybuckets: "Damian Lillard showed Jimmy Butler the difference between a Superstar and an All-star tonight."

Jake Weinbach: "Damian Lillard before the season: “The Bucks are going to get the real version of me this year.”

He wasn’t lying.

37 points, 12 assists, and eight 3’s to lead the Giannis-less Bucks over the Heat tonight."

@TheRockitier: "Knew Lillard would ball out against the Heat.."

@DamesMVPszn: "He is still the best pg in east man"

@welksamuel: "My favorite non-Bucks player ever ending up playing for the Bucks is an all-time cool moment in my life.

Shoutout to me, this rocks"

StatMuse: "Dame last four games:

28.0 PPG
9.8 APG

on 46/40/97% shooting."

@AndrewJermeland: "Damian Lillard is having a great season.

-last season had a similar Helpful Overall Player Score(HOPS) to Lauri Markkanen (top 30 player)

-this season currently on pace to have a similar HOPS to Zion Williamson’s previous season (top 20 player)

He’s been a star for the Bucks."

The Bucks have now won five straight games.

They are 9-9 in their first 18 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Saturday evening, the Bucks will resume action when they host the Washington Wizards.

