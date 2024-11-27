NBA Fans React To Damian Lillard's Performance In Bucks-Heat Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Miami Heat in Florida.
Despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks won by a score of 106-103.
Damian Lillard finished with 37 points, three rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 8/13 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance.
@heavenlybuckets: "Damian Lillard showed Jimmy Butler the difference between a Superstar and an All-star tonight."
Jake Weinbach: "Damian Lillard before the season: “The Bucks are going to get the real version of me this year.”
He wasn’t lying.
37 points, 12 assists, and eight 3’s to lead the Giannis-less Bucks over the Heat tonight."
@TheRockitier: "Knew Lillard would ball out against the Heat.."
@DamesMVPszn: "He is still the best pg in east man"
@welksamuel: "My favorite non-Bucks player ever ending up playing for the Bucks is an all-time cool moment in my life.
Shoutout to me, this rocks"
StatMuse: "Dame last four games:
28.0 PPG
9.8 APG
on 46/40/97% shooting."
@AndrewJermeland: "Damian Lillard is having a great season.
-last season had a similar Helpful Overall Player Score(HOPS) to Lauri Markkanen (top 30 player)
-this season currently on pace to have a similar HOPS to Zion Williamson’s previous season (top 20 player)
He’s been a star for the Bucks."
The Bucks have now won five straight games.
They are 9-9 in their first 18 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Saturday evening, the Bucks will resume action when they host the Washington Wizards.