NBA Fans React To Damian Lillard's Performance In Bucks-Trail Blazers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 125-112.
Damian Lillard finished the loss with 20 points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The Athletic: "The Blazers spoil Damian Lillard's return to Portland, securing their fifth win in the last six games.
They complete the season series sweep over the Bucks and become the only Western Conference team to beat Milwaukee twice this season."
Many people reacted to Lillard's performance on social media.
@TheDreEra: "Damian Lillard can’t score 21 points on the Portland Trailblazers.
Top player in the league says who?"
@Coulter_Boy: "Heat dodged a bullet not trading for Lame Lillard."
Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard's 4 games vs. Blazers since the trade:
Loss
Loss
Loss
Win
0-2 in Portland as a visitor."
@s_helwick: "Trail Blazers are 3-1 vs. the Bucks since the Damian Lillard trade. Blazers look like a contender every time they see 0 on the other side."
@FunnyBallout: "Damien lillard is not clutch get him out those conversations"
@thaCrownn: "damian lillard refusing to take shots in the 4th dude is not even trying to win."
@kinglyss4: "Damian Lillard let me dooown tonight"
The Bucks dropped to 26-19 in their first 45 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will now visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Texas.