NBA Fans React To De'Aaron Fox's New Signature Shoe
De'Aaron Fox is one of the most exciting point guards in the NBA.
The Sacramento Kings star is coming off a year where he averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Photos of Fox's new signature shoe with Steph Curry's Under Armour line were recently released (h/t B/R Kicks).
Via B/R Kicks: "A FIRST LOOK at @swipathefox ’s first signature sneaker with Curry Brand, the Fox 1 🦊"
Many fans reacted to the photos of the shoe.
Via @MyselfAndLuis: "Everyone having opinions and we can't even see the sneaker completely lmao"
Via @WGifted55769: "Damn, these look even better than KD's signature shoes!"
Via @Owais_Bhat15: "class signature sneaker 🔥🔥"
Via @officialeague: "these look fire"
Via @beatthemarkett: "Looking sharp."
Via @John323232_: "Looks clean"
Via @FR0STY_666: "having your own signature shoe with another players name on it is kinda an L lol"
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball for the Wildcats.
He has career averages of 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 469 regular season games.
The 26-year-old has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games (2023).
The Kings are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.