NBA Fans React To Deandre Ayton's Performance In Trail Blazers-Suns Game
On Saturday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers faced off against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
The game was close, but the Trail Blazers lost by a score of 103-97 to drop to 2-5 in their first seven games.
Deandre Ayton was initially the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Suns, so whenever he returns to Phoenix, there are many eyes on him.
He also played his college basketball for Arizona.
The 26-year-old finished his night with ten points, 13 rebounds and two assists while shooting 3/13 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
Many NBA fans reacted to Ayton's performance.
@DE_GIO23: "Deandre Ayton proving PHX right on getting rid of him"
@ajcfootball: "The Suns booing DeAndre Ayton every time he touches the ball is hilarious"
@MoeJallow8: "Deandre Ayton would be amazing if he had any dog in him; just a little. Size and ability out of this world. Already close to double double. Every time he’s played the suns since the trade the numbers were nice"
@itsbelal_a: "deandre ayton might be the worst player in the league"
@leocondra: "Deandre Ayton is actually one of the softest basketball players in the league"
Gerald Bourguet: "Pretty loud boos for Deandre Ayton when he's announced in the Blazers' starting lineup"
Following the Suns, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ayton is in his seventh NBA season (and second playing for the Trail Blazers).