NBA Fans React To Dell Curry News
Dell Curry was once among the best shooters in the NBA when he played for the Charlotte Hornets.
He currently does TV for the Hornets, and it's now been announced that he will join NBA on Prime as an analyst.
Via NBA.com: "Curry has served as a color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets since 2009. During his 16-year playing career, he set several franchise records, including all-time leading scorer, with the Charlotte Hornets and was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year for the 1993-94 season."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@KevonLooneyMuse: "Curry fam taking over wow"
@destrphforless: "W for the Curry family"
@langleykid: "Arguably the best dad in the NBA"
@Hcp1Hcp: "Dell Curry was a great shooter himself once upon a time.
He can't be worse than anyone else on TV right now."
@allen_daysr: "Now all they need to do is go get Mychal Thompson. Closest will ever get to the splash brother's again"
@imavip: "The long game starring Amazon Prime Video ..."
@theboy__B: "Dell is cool but we ALL know who the star of his current broadcast team is"
@At_The_Hive: "1) This makes me sad
2) Framing this as a tactic to lure Steph to Amazon after his career is grossly underselling how good an analyst Dell is"
Dell is the father of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry (and recent Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry).
He also played for the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 NBA seasons.