NBA Fans React To Dennis Rodman Chicago Bulls Announcement
Dennis Rodman is one of the best players in NBA history.
He is most known for his time with the Chicago Bulls (where he won three of his five titles).
On Tuesday, the Bulls made a post with Rodman announcing they will bring back their vintage uniforms.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Dennis Rodman has a message for you."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@CoachBruce_TDT: "Bulls, like the White Sox, living off nostalgia. Shocker coming from a Reinsdorf owned team"
@TheReal_JCurk: "Let’s gooooo. Now I get to watch you guys stink in style"
@msmeliss024: "This post made my whole week. Imagine is Dennis popped up at Bulls Fest in his OG pinstripe jersey 👀"
@BN_Bulls: "GREAT OFFSEASON NEWS ALERT
SOME OF THE COLDEST JERSEYS IN THE NBA ARE BACK"
@MJO23DAN: "Y’all need to retire his jersey!"
@DGonzo42: "LFG!!!! I’m hyped!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
Rodman played for the Bulls from 1995-98.
They won the NBA Championship in all three years he was with the franchise.
He finished his tenure in Chicago with averages of 5.2 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field in 199 games.
Rodman also played for the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs over 14 seasons.
He is a two-time NBA All-Star (and Basketball Hall of Famer).
As for the Bulls, they finished last season as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.