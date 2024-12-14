NBA Fans React To Dennis Schroder Golden State Warriors Trade Rumor
UPDATE: ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the trade is happening.
Dennis Schroder has been one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference this season.
He is currently averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 23 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors are attempting to land the vetern floor general.
Via Charania: "Golden State is in a serious pursuit of Brooklyn's Dennis Schroder, sources tell ESPN. Schroder has been one of the top lead NBA guards, pushing the Nets to a surprise start contending for a playoff berth. Sides are in deep conversations entering trade windows Sunday."
Many fans reacted to the report.
@itsbelal_a: "this is a great pickup for them"
@SF_DavidGio: "I would hope that it only takes something like Melton’s expiring contract that’s almost a perfect match + the Hawks ‘26 and ‘28 2nd rounders.
Never been a big fan, but Schroder has made the most sense of the discussed options from the contract and skillset need"
@Tony_Be: "It’s a done deal. They’re pinning their championship hopes on Schroeder"
@HabibiCapital_: "Hopefully the nets can get a first round and young talent back from Schroder. I would assume they are interested in Cam Johnson as well"
@AidanLaPorta69: "The warriors aren’t winning a title. They should trade Steph to a contender of his choice and kickstart their rebuild"
Schroder has also spent time with the Hawks, Thunder, Lakers, Celtics, Rockets and Raptors.
The Warriors are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record.