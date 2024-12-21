NBA Fans React To Dennis Smith Jr. G League News
Dennis Smith Jr. is coming off a solid year with the Brooklyn Nets.
The former NC State star averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field.
However, he is still an NBA free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On Friday, the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks) announced that they had signed Smith Jr.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@JesseHardacre44: "Like this pickup. Definitely don't mind taking a flyer on a former top 10 pick with defense and athleticism."
@AbeJaroszewski: "This is honestly a terrific move and if he's anywhere close to where he was last year, he'll be an upgrade on Delon."
@MalikThr33sly: "He's gonna be a Bucks in no time"
@CThesouthside "Won’t be there for long! He’s a rotation player"
@EdwardKaske: "He better get called up. Bucks will need his defense"
Smith Jr. has spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets over seven seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 regular season games.
He has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.
As for the Bucks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-12 record in 26 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.