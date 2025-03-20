NBA Fans React To Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic Announcement Before Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will be without their best player when they face off against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Right before the game, the team announced that Nikola Jokic has been ruled out (he had been listed as questionable).
Via The Denver Nuggets: "OUT:
Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)
Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@alosfantasy: "They had to sit Jokić and Murray after getting flamed all day yesterday. Only way to save face and a fine."
@admjuu: "But players return from injuries against the Lakers I was told"
@GreysonHolle: "Tim Bontemps is going to lose his mind…"
@NoJoke1515: "Rest the top dogs and Save them for the better teams"
Trevor Lane: "In 1980, the US Men’s Olympic Hockey team defeated the Soviet Union. It’s considered to be one of the most unlikely outcomes in sports history & thus dubbed “The Miracle On Ice”.
Tonight, another incredibly unlikely event: 2 stars (Jokic & Murray) NOT playing against the Lakers"
@playoffjake: "I find it extremely odd that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are sitting against the Lakers tonight.
And no… not because of their clear obsession with the Lakers.
Because of Playoff/Seeding Implications.
Denver currently leads LA 2-1 in the season series.
If the Lakers win tonight and tie it 2-2, the nba will have to use its tiebreaker rules if both teams finish with the same record.
The 2nd rule to break a tie is: Division Winners.
Assuming that both teams finish top 4 in the west, the Lakers have won the Pacific division, while the Nuggets are 2nd place to OKC in the Northwest division.
When you play a division opponent or fellow conference playoff team, it is said the game counts as 2x.
So I view this singular game as counting 3x more important than a standard West vs. East team game. And that’s aside from the rivalry."
@AgentLP3: "We are the face of load management!"
@mathew_wx: "Jokic out again his MVP chances are 0% now"
Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.