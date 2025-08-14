NBA Fans React To Denver Nuggets Signing New Player
Kessler Edwards is coming off a year where he appeared in 40 games for the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Pepperdine star had averages of 4.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported the news that Edwards will sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Many people reacted to the news of the signing on social media.
@jackhammerjacob: "happy for him, definitely deserves to be on a team"
@214R0: "Tough guy fasho he going to go great into Jokic style of play he really out performed for the mavs but he didn't score enough for my liking lol"
@24SloppySeconds: "Really solid "throw him out there in January when everybody is injured and you just need 12-18 minutes that won't completely kill your team" guy."
@NuggetsLead: "Meet your newest Nugget, Kessler Edwards!
Edward's shot 49% from the field and 40% from three in 40 games with the Dallas Mavericks last year
Welcome Kessler!"
@TheMetsX: "Really can’t complain at all about the last guy on the roster shooting 40% from 3, solid deal if they ever need 5-8 minutes in a pinch"
Edwards has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings over four NBA seasons.
He was the 44th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Via @SleeperNuggets: "The Nuggets have signed Kessler Edwards to a an Exhibit 10 contract. He’ll be with the Nuggets for training camp"
The Nuggets lost to the OKC Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.