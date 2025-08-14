Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Denver Nuggets Signing New Player

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly signing Kessler Edwards.

Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman speaks to the media before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kessler Edwards is coming off a year where he appeared in 40 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

The former Pepperdine star had averages of 4.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported the news that Edwards will sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Many people reacted to the news of the signing on social media.

@jackhammerjacob: "happy for him, definitely deserves to be on a team"

@214R0: "Tough guy fasho he going to go great into Jokic style of play he really out performed for the mavs but he didn't score enough for my liking lol"

@24SloppySeconds: "Really solid "throw him out there in January when everybody is injured and you just need 12-18 minutes that won't completely kill your team" guy."

@NuggetsLead: "Meet your newest Nugget, Kessler Edwards!

Edward's shot 49% from the field and 40% from three in 40 games with the Dallas Mavericks last year

Welcome Kessler!"

@TheMetsX: "Really can’t complain at all about the last guy on the roster shooting 40% from 3, solid deal if they ever need 5-8 minutes in a pinch"

Mar 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks staff check on forward Kessler Edwards (20) after he collides with center Dwight Powell (not pictured) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Edwards has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings over four NBA seasons.

He was the 44th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Via @SleeperNuggets: "The Nuggets have signed Kessler Edwards to a an Exhibit 10 contract. He’ll be with the Nuggets for training camp"

Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards (20) shoots in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Nuggets lost to the OKC Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

