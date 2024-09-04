NBA Fans React To Derrick Rose 2K25 Rating
Derrick Rose is coming off a season where he appeared in 24 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.
Recently, Rose had his NBA 2K25 rating revealed.
Via DRoseMuse: "Derrick Rose is a 76 overall in #NBA2K25
How do you feel about D Rose’s rating?"
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @smh24yt__: "Not mad by it since he was hurt most last year. At least it’s up from the year before… hopefully we can get back to the 80 ovr club by April"
Via @AvrgJoeSports: "Idc rn just hope he stay healthy and plays meaningful minutes for a good team this year"
Via @BerlonJeff: "Should be atleast 80 ovr. Ngl, 2k these days doesn't get the right ratings for a player. Some are too high and some are too low. But for a fair rating like for example:
Drose- 80 ovr is a respectful ovr."
Via @GGCalledGame: "He's definitely higher irl but he won't get minutes due to injury issues and 2k isn't a good enough of a game to account for shit like that"
Rose was once among the best players in the NBA when he won the 2011 MVP with the Chicago Bulls.
In addition to the Bulls and Grizzlies, Rose has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.