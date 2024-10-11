Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Derrick Rose Chicago Bulls Rumor

According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, the Bulls are still discussing retiring Derrick Rose's jersey.

Dec 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) acknowledges the crowd during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Derrick Rose is one of the most exciting NBA players of all time.

Last month, the 2011 MVP announced that he is retiring from the NBA after 15 years.

On January 4, the Chicago Bulls will celebrate Rose when they host the New York Knicks at the United Center.

Via The Bulls: "January 4, 2025: Derrick Rose Night

Join us to celebrate one of our own 🌹"

According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, the Bulls are still discussing retiring his jersey.

Via Johnson: "Bulls confirm what was speculated since he announced retirement because it’s Tom Thibodeau’s only trip to Chicago

This is celebration of Rose. As for jersey retirement, nobody wears No. 1 anymore so it’s unofficially retired. But as far as official, source: still being discussed"

Many fans reacted to the rumor (h/t NBACentral).

@mikekorz: "High School LEGEND

Chicago’s Own

Gave His KNEES For The City

Youngest MVP in NBA History

Why is this even a discussion 🙄🌹"

@killmesIime: "It’s already unofficially retired no one who signs with or is drafted by the Bulls would ever ask for #1"

@jumpoutjae: "He’s quite literally the only thing relevant about that franchise since Mike left don’t piss me off"

@bulls_pain: "The fact they even have to question if they should is ridiculous such an unserious franchise"

@HeatCulture13: "I hate to be that guy but why does he need his jersey retired there?"

@CookedByRiley0: "Shouldn’t even be a discussion do it bra"

@minnyshowtime: "Most overrated player of all time"

@LonzoMuse2: "Discussing? No question his jersey going in the rafters"

Rose made three NBA All-Star Games and won an MVP during his eight years in Chicago.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.