NBA Fans React To Detroit Pistons Signing 6-Year NBA Player
Javonte Green is coming off a season where he appeared in 68 games for the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 32-year-old had averages of 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Green will now sign a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Green split last season in Cleveland and New Orleans and now enters his seventh NBA campaign as a defensive-minded wing."
Many fans reacted to the news of the signing on social media.
@Schobeyy: "Poor man’s Malik Beasley"
@motorcitypoison: "he wants a ring 👀"
@lazchance: "Not a long-term four but a short-term one. Good locker room vet. JB will maybe play him too much"
@7ixers: "Idk much about this guy besides the fact I sign him in 2k for cheap to fill my roster spots in myleague"
@jamesmarsdenOK: "Very good signing"
@PistonsStrong: "Love this move for the Pistons. Even though Green is only 6'5", he has a 7 foot wingspan and has regularly guarded 4s in the NBA. He's a great defender and improved shooter who should be a real nice depth piece in Detroit."
@punk7039: "Pistons a team to watch out for this year!!"
@klaw_w24: "League Shattering"
The Pistons made the 2025 NBA playoffs after finishing as the sixth seed with a 44-38 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).