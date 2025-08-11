Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Detroit Pistons Signing 6-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pistons are signing Javonte Green.

Oct 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (24) dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (24) dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Javonte Green is coming off a season where he appeared in 68 games for the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 32-year-old had averages of 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Green will now sign a deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Via Charania: "Free agent forward Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Green split last season in Cleveland and New Orleans and now enters his seventh NBA campaign as a defensive-minded wing."

Many fans reacted to the news of the signing on social media.

@Schobeyy: "Poor man’s Malik Beasley"

@motorcitypoison: "he wants a ring 👀"

@lazchance: "Not a long-term four but a short-term one. Good locker room vet. JB will maybe play him too much"

@7ixers: "Idk much about this guy besides the fact I sign him in 2k for cheap to fill my roster spots in myleague"

Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Javonte Green (8) shoots in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

@jamesmarsdenOK: "Very good signing"

@PistonsStrong: "Love this move for the Pistons. Even though Green is only 6'5", he has a 7 foot wingspan and has regularly guarded 4s in the NBA. He's a great defender and improved shooter who should be a real nice depth piece in Detroit."

@punk7039: "Pistons a team to watch out for this year!!"

@klaw_w24: "League Shattering"

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Javonte Green (8) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Pistons made the 2025 NBA playoffs after finishing as the sixth seed with a 44-38 record.

They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).

