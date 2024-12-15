NBA Fans React To 76ers Jared McCain Injury Announcement
Jared McCain has been one of the best stories of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Philadelphia 76ers rookie is averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in his first 23 games.
However, the 76ers have now announced that the former Duke star will be out indefinitely.
Via ESPN on Saturday: "Breaking: Jared McCain is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, the team announced."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@823hurt835: "I feel bad for you, Mr. McCain I wish you a speedy recovery"
@lammylovesbball: "This is a huge bummer- he was having a great rookie season. Hope he recovers quickly ❤️ "
@Xanthos24: "This is awful. He’s dope young hooper."
@creecher1012: "Guy just can't catch a break. Heartbroken for this guy."
@BelieverMindset: "Praying for him! He was going to win Rookie of the year."
@eddiegetdabandz: "he’s still the rookie of the year idgaf"
@StanleySwanson0: "Philly has a legit chance to land Cooper Flagg 👀 "
McCain was the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
At just 20, he was one of the most consistent players on a veteran-led 76ers roster.