NBA Fans React To 76ers Jared McCain Injury Announcement

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain will be out indefinitely.

Ben Stinar

Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) reacts on the floor after being injured on a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jared McCain has been one of the best stories of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Philadelphia 76ers rookie is averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in his first 23 games.

Jared McCain
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, the 76ers have now announced that the former Duke star will be out indefinitely.

Via ESPN on Saturday: "Breaking: Jared McCain is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, the team announced."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@823hurt835: "I feel bad for you, Mr. McCain I wish you a speedy recovery"

@lammylovesbball: "This is a huge bummer- he was having a great rookie season. Hope he recovers quickly ❤️ "

@Xanthos24: "This is awful. He’s dope young hooper."

@creecher1012: "Guy just can't catch a break. Heartbroken for this guy."

@BelieverMindset: "Praying for him! He was going to win Rookie of the year."

@eddiegetdabandz: "he’s still the rookie of the year idgaf"

@StanleySwanson0: "Philly has a legit chance to land Cooper Flagg 👀 "

McCain was the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

At just 20, he was one of the most consistent players on a veteran-led 76ers roster.

