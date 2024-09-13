NBA Fans React To Devastating Andrew Wiggins Personal News
Andrew Wiggins is one of the most notable players in the NBA.
In addition to helping the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship, he was also the first pick in the 2014 draft and came into the league with a lot of hype.
Over the previous two seasons, Wiggins has missed time due to personal reasons.
On Friday, Angey Wiggins revealed (via her Instagram story) that their father (Mitchell) has passed away.
Via NBACentral: "Andrew Wiggins' father, Mitchell Wiggins, has passed away.
Prayers go out to Andrew Wiggins and the rest of the Wiggins family. 🙏"
Many people reacted to the news.
Via Ballislife.com: "RIP MITCHELL WIGGINS"
Via Oren Weisfeld: "RIP. From what I gather Mitchell Wiggins was instrumental in running basketball camps and runs out of the Dufferin Clark community center when Andrew and his 5 siblings were growing up, helping them and countless other neighbourhood kids learn the game and have a place to play"
Via Rex Chapman: "Brutal."
Via @2wavy_evons: "prayers for andrew hes been going through so much for past couple years🙏"
Via @NBAW0RLD24: "Devastating news, he really hasn’t been the same since his dad got sick. My deepest condolences to the Wiggins family. 🙏🙏"
Via @redapples: "FSU Hall Of Famer Mitchell Wiggins"
Via @uptioo: "Warriors media and fanbase did him so dirty these past few years, he deserves better"
Mitchell Wiggins spent six seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages were 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.