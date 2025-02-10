NBA Fans React To Devastating Anthony Davis News Before Kings-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Sacramento Kings in Texas.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Anthony Davis has been ruled out.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (adductor) listed out for Monday."
ESPN's Shams Charania also reported a big update.
Via Charania: "Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain, sources tell ESPN. His absence could stretch to a month."
Many fans reacted to the devastating news.
@jbondwagon: "Mark Williams failed Lakers’ physical exam and yet AD’s broken body passed Mavs’ physical exam?! 😭
Nico wanted Luka gone fr"
@EricMon15797362: "That's tough... I feel for Mavs fans. I know what it's like being a Cowboys fan. Idk what I would do if I were both."
@Chozenboii: "This is actually as close to the worst case scenario as possible lmao"
@TheWestWolfPod: "He's an outstanding top 10 player when healthy. It really sucks his body often fails him. He's so great on both ends!
I wish him a full and speedy recovery. NBA is better with AD in it!"
@NationMffl: "This is by far the most painful week in Dallas sports HISTORY.
Trading away Luka Doncic, your 25-year-old franchise player, for Anthony Davis, then watching him have an unreal debut, only for him to get hurt in the third quarter, then hearing he might be out for a month.
Pain."
@sarit94152726: "How u sent the best player in the league for a hospital patient"
Sam Quinn: "Anthony Davis is a top-75 all-time player and he’s going to get remembered for all of the wrong reasons. The injuries. The trade. His title coming in the bubble.
It sucks. It’s such a disservice to a really incredible player."
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-25 record in 53 games.