NBA Fans React To Devastating Denver Nuggets Injury News Before Game 7
Aaron Gordon has been one of the most important players on the Denver Nuggets since getting traded to the franchise in 2021.
He is currently averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 13 NBA playoff games this season.
On Friday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported an injury update on Gordon ahead of Sunday's Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Charania: "Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and his status is in doubt for Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN. Major development heading into Sunday's 3:30 pm ET game on ABC for a Western Conference Finals berth."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@BolWrld: "YEAH IM DONE WTF"
@xJx17x: "Smh the Thunder get bayeld out once again"
@RussFcb: ""in doubt" on a hamstring strain is insane he's actually Ironman, respect to him"
@wrldoftatum: "Thunder winning I’m out"
@kawhi_ring: "So even if the Nuggets win game 7 its now gonna be the Wolves, Pacers, or Knicks winning the title. All three would be the first lower seeded team without a major superstar (top tier) to win a title ever"
@playoffskee: "Shai just won the nba championship"
Gordon played a major role in the Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals (and face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves).