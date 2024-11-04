NBA Fans React To Devin Booker News
Devin Booker has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Phoenix Suns star is averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in six games.
On Monday, the NBA announced that Booker has been named as the Western Conference Player of the Week.
Via The Suns: "BOOK IT.
For the 10th time in his career, Devin Booker has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week!"
Many fans reacted to the news.
@easymoneyyMo: "Say it with me everyone, Devin Booker is and will always be SG1 of this league"
@VZNlTY: "This could be a special year man. Book is clearly SG1"
@AndrewLeezus: "SG1. Not any SG in the league is better than Book."
@AinaTemiloluwa2: "Best SG in the league"
@_Dorion_CS: "The 2 best SG in the league"
@CactusSunnnn: "My goat doing Goat things 🐐"
Booker finished the week with averages of 33.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field in three games.
The Suns are 5-1 in their first six games of the new season.
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in Arizona.
Booker is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Suns).