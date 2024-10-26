NBA Fans React To Dillon Brooks Elbowing Ja Morant In Grizzlies-Rockets Game
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas.
During the first half, Ja Morant appeared to take an elbow from his former teammate Dillon Brooks.
While the elbow may have been on accident, many fans reacted on social media.
Via Hoop Central: "Ja Morant catches an elbow from Dillon Brooks. 😬"
@Sean_Barnard1: "It would be shocking if Dillon Brooks doesn’t get thrown out of this game by the end of it"
@BracketNky: "This game has DB ejection written all over it🙄"
@DubSuns: "That was intentional 😂"
@GS_f0rL1f3: "So draymond would be out the league if he did this but brooks can get away with it😭"
@DrewHill_DM: "Dillon Brooks with the elbow to Ja Morant's family jewels. Surprised that didn't get reviewed."
Brooks spent the first six seasons of his career with the Grizzlies.
The former Oregon star helped the franchise reach the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Brooks finished his first year with the Rockets averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He is in his eighth NBA season.
As for Morant, he is in his sixth season (all with Memphis).
Last year, the two-time NBA All-Star averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range in nine games.
He missed most of the 2023-24 NBA season due to injury and suspension.