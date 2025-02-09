Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Disappointing Giannis Antetokounmpo News

ESPN's Shams Charania reported an update on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ben Stinar

May 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) lays on the floor after a collision during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
May 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) lays on the floor after a collision during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) by a score of 135-127.

However, they were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time MVP has missed each of the previous four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Sunday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported an update on the Bucks star.

Via Charania: "Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo, out since Feb. 2, is expected to return to action shortly after All-Star break."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

Erik Slater: "The Bucks have lost five of their last six. Their pick, which belongs to the Nets, has moved up to 19th.

Antetokounmpo will miss the next three games before an extended layoff for the All-Star break."

@NetsCifer: "For the Nets fans saying trade for Giannis

This is his 2nd calf strain in the last year, on the same leg that caused him to miss the playoffs

Why trade for a 31 year old star who’s aging and developing a real injury history?"

@Fitnshoc: "It’s time to have the conversation… Giannis is hurt EVERY YEAR now"

@wrldofbook: "Trae young you are an all star"

@nando17celtics: "when are we gonna start talking about Giannis being injury prone??"

@BryceCold21: "Dame I REALLY need you to lock in these next couple of games"

@TheLifeOfReedy: "Adam Silver, it’s time to do the right thing, make Franz Wagner an all star"

Billy Reinhardt: "The Bucks’ first rounder continues to look better and better for Brooklyn"

@AndyKHLiu: "Warriors catch a break."

The Bucks (28-23) will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

