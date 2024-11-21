NBA Fans React To Disappointing Luka Doncic Injury News
Luka Doncic is one of the best ten players in the NBA.
The superstar forward is currently averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.
On Thursday, the Mavs announced that Doncic will miss at least one week with a wrist injury.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI revealed a right wrist sprain for guard Luka Dončić. Dončić sustained the injury during the Mavericks’ game against New Orleans on Tuesday.
Dončić will be reevaluated in one week."
Many fans reacted on social media.
@Mavs_FFL: "PAIN"
@rphenomenal_1: "He can easily come back the Saturday after Thanksgiving, needs time to heal the wrist and rest his knees and ankles. They play Nuggets, Heat, Hawks and Knicks. A 2-2 record while he’s out is very possible. But even a 1-3 is not that bad. They have time to figure things out"
@MavsManiacMuse: "Will he travel with the team? I bought tickets for the game tomorrow 😓"
@slothanova: "IS IT A SPRAIN OR A STRAIN I NEED YALL TO BE PRECISE"
@fernyy_y: "blessing in disguise. let him heal from that, his groin, and his knee. we go 5-1 without him and a 100% healthy luka comes back against the grizzlies."
The Mavs will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Nuggets in Denver.
They are 8-7 in their first 15 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.