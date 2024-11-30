NBA Fans React To Disheartening LaMelo Ball Injury News
LaMelo Ball has had a sensational start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 18 games.
However, the Charlotte Hornets have announced that he will be out for at least two weeks.
Via Hornets.com: "The Charlotte Hornets announced today that after undergoing additional evaluation, LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a left calf strain. The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Hornets game vs. Miami on Nov. 27. Ball, who missed Friday’s game vs. New York due to left calf soreness, is listed as out tonight vs. Atlanta and will be reevaluated two weeks from the date the injury occurred."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@HornetsCentraI: "Honestly… if thats all it is we are good"
@calebzroberts: "Not this again 😭😭"
@KingBorn8: "I want Cooper Flagg next year!"
@161phen: "hornets can't have nice things. dang this sucks"
@omgkevinlove: "Can’t stay healthy. Royce Lewis of basketball"
@OGSilvr: "Lol. Being a hornets fan is the most miserable experience you can have"
@hivemindhoops: "Much more concerned about Tre than Melo at this point. Back issues like that can linger for a while. He could be in and out of the lineup for the rest of the season."
@ShiestyHornets: "Past 3 years we have to be the most injured team in sports history"
Ball is in his fifth season in the NBA (all with the Hornets).
The Hornets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-13 record in 19 games.