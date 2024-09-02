Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Donovan Mitchell's Viral Post On X

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell sent out a post via X.

Ben Stinar

Oct 27, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after missing a shot in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Donovan Mitchell has been one of the best players in the league since being selected with the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The superstar guard was traded (via the Utah Jazz) to the Cleveland Cavaliers two years ago.

Sunday marked the anniversary of the trade, and Mitchell sent out a post (via X) to commemorate the date.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on September 1, 2022: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN."

Mitchell on September 1, 2024: "#LetEmKnow"

Many fans reacted to his post.

Via @Precision80: "Can’t believe that this is the same man the Media was swearing he would be in 5 other cities before Cleveland. So happy that Donovan Mitchell leads my team"

Via @TheCavsJack: "WE LOVE YOU SPIDAAAAAAAAA"

@spidasworld: "By year 3 you will alr have a ring ‼️‼️"

Via @GabeWasylko: "One of my favorite Cleveland holidays."

Via @prophetfromthex: "should’ve been a knick"

Via @Br0nToLA23: "You should’ve been a laker smh"

Via @DomTheBombYT: "A day we will never forget"

Via @HoodiGarland: "BEST SHOOTING GUARD IN THE LEAGUE 🕷️"

So far, the fit in Cleveland has been excellent.

The All-Star guard is coming off a season where he averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.

The Cavs are coming off a year where they made the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

