Fans React To Draymond Green NBA Announcement Before Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
Before the game, the NBA announced that Draymond Green had been fined $50,000.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The NBA has fined Golden State's Draymond Green $50,000 for comments questioning integrity of the game officials, referring to the 5.5 spread number."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@PrevDiesel: "Would be nice if the refs could be held accountable just as much as the players."
@joshfontanilla: "This is crazy. He said it on the sideline, not to a camera, and they happened to pick it up lip reading.
You can’t tell me the NBA doesn’t have an agenda against him smh"
@BayAreaTrev: "What a joke of a league lol'
@ActuallyJebBush: "Draymond deserves to be fined for a lot of things, but this is insane lol"
@IHateSportss: "This coming from the same league that constantly forces gambling ads down our throats every game is hilarious"
@TommyGunnNBA: "Welp, guaranteed Dray will be on tilt tonight… just hope the “tilt” is in the right direction for GSW lmao"
The Warriors trail the Timberwolves 3-1 in the series, so they will need a victory to avoid elimination.
They are coming off a 117-110 loss (at home) in Game 4.
Green finished the loss with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.