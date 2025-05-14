Fastbreak

Fans React To Draymond Green NBA Announcement Before Warriors-Timberwolves Game

Ben Stinar

Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

Before the game, the NBA announced that Draymond Green had been fined $50,000.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The NBA has fined Golden State's Draymond Green $50,000 for comments questioning integrity of the game officials, referring to the 5.5 spread number."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@PrevDiesel: "Would be nice if the refs could be held accountable just as much as the players."

@joshfontanilla: "This is crazy. He said it on the sideline, not to a camera, and they happened to pick it up lip reading.

You can’t tell me the NBA doesn’t have an agenda against him smh"

@BayAreaTrev: "What a joke of a league lol'

@ActuallyJebBush: "Draymond deserves to be fined for a lot of things, but this is insane lol"

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) blows a kiss towards the crowd before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

@IHateSportss: "This coming from the same league that constantly forces gambling ads down our throats every game is hilarious"

@TommyGunnNBA: "Welp, guaranteed Dray will be on tilt tonight… just hope the “tilt” is in the right direction for GSW lmao"

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) holds onto the ball during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors trail the Timberwolves 3-1 in the series, so they will need a victory to avoid elimination.

They are coming off a 117-110 loss (at home) in Game 4.

Green finished the loss with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

