NBA Fans React To Draymond Green's Performance In Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center.
The Warriors lost by a score of 107-90.
Draymond Green returned to action after missing two straight games with an injury.
He finished with ten points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/8 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@KGThaSickest: "Curry and Draymond sat out last night to “rest” for them to lose by 20 😂😂😂😂"
@SMHighlights1: "Draymond Green gets fouled and stays on the ground, gets up and screams in the refs face. Gets a technical and Curry stops it by getting Draymond away from the ref…"
@rohitg2909: "Lets be real draymond is playing like an idiot. On both sides of the floor. Steph just doesnt look interested.
Why would other players do anything if thats the tone being set???"
@glens_chickens: "Draymond getting owned by Rudy 🤣🤣"
@Oriiberuu: "Just watch Draymond and Steph's body language and tell me there's nothing wrong"
@JayzSteel07: "What was the purpose of Waters, Draymond and Steph taking off last night again.?."
@HowlsAndGrowls_: "Nobody has ever had a longer ejection leash than Draymond"
The Warriors will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Timberwolves (again).
With the loss, they dropped to 13-9 in their first 22 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Green is in his 13th NBA season (all with the Warriors).