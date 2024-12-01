Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green's Performance In Warriors-Suns Game

Draymond Green played 31 minutes against the Suns.

Ben Stinar

Mar 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) reacts during the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 113-105.

Draymond Green finished his night with 13 points, two rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/8 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "One rejection at a time 🚫

Draymond Green has passed Joe Barry Carroll for second most blocks in franchise history."

Many fans reacted to Green's performance.

@IgboTrailblaze: "Dray is king 👑 this game 😳"

@jonnygroves: "Classic Draymond. There been running that play for a decade"

@Bilal_GSW: "Draymond’s passes have been sooooo off target today. Low on every single one"

Warriors on NBCS: "Make way for Draymond coming down the lane 💥"

@TrilliamJackson: "Draymond Green fell asleep and left Kevin Durant wide open for three. What do you think happened?"

@shaman_tiers: "Draymond Green only 2 rebounds how is that even possible!"

@ikeydis_ikeydat: "Draymond Green couldnt grab 4 rebounds…like wtf is he out there doing"

@theIVpointplay: "The easy takeaway here is...Draymond, wtf are you doing?!

But there's a couple of Suns trends this season that can at least explain the confusion Green is in, between staying as the low man & guarding KD."

@JSTERLING_14: "Draymond you so washed bruh. Only 2 rebounds…."

@KDaboiku: "Draymond not doing all the yelling tonight huh?"

@dollabetdave: "so you’re telling me that draymond chose to get buckets today instead of boards? lmaoooo aight man"

The Warriors dropped to 12-7 in their first 19 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

