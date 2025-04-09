NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Latest Career Move
Dwight Howard is one of the best centers in NBA history.
The Orlando Magic legend most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He was recently announced as a member of the Hall of Fame (Class of 2025).
That said, Chris Haynes reports that Howard will continue his basketball career by playing in the BIG3 this summer.
Via Haynes: "Hall-of-Fame center Dwight Howard will play his final season of pro basketball for @IceCube’s @TheBig3 on Los Angeles Riot squad under head coach Nick Young, sources tell me."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@WHOISSCRAP: "Dwight Howard playing for Nick young is so insane"
@woodinNYK: "He’s going to dominate lol"
Josh Eberley: "Head coach Nick Young has my head spinning."
@el_budget: "Can’t tell anyone how to handle their career but this seems beneath Dwight. Closing out your career under Nick Young’s tutelage ain’t the way it’s supposed to end"
@MegasDreams: "He should still be playing in the League"
@smh24yt__: "Since when is the Big 3 a “pro basketball” league? Yeah they have pro’s but these guys are all washed and out of shape, and then maybe some young guys who played in the euros. Not really an avenue similar to the NBA though."
@FanaticsBook: "Dwight Howard and Nick Young"
Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of high school.
He spent 18 years in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.