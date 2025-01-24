Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Viral Lakers Post

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard sent out a viral post (via X).

Mar 7, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) gets a rebound in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) gets a rebound in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Dwight Howard has had three stints with the Los Angeles Lakers over his legendary career.

During the 2020 season, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) smiles while holding the Finals trophy after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Recently, Anthony Davis went viral for comments he made about wanting the team to add another center (via ESPN's Shams Charania).

Howard then sent out a post (via X) that had over 16,000 likes and 800,000 impressions in less than nine hours.

Howard wrote: "It ain’t that hard to find a center 😴"

Many fans reacted to Howard's post.

@BigKdawg095: "lol it’s like Rob got sumn against you at this point. We been saying grab you for like 5 years now smh"

@joelbrian25: "Honestly if I'm Rob, I'm getting DH on phone 10-20 mins a night"

@guapcam1: "No cap I’d bring Dwight back if I was Lakers front office"

@djflyfree: "lol It ain’t they just don’t want YOU don’t nobody want you bro just keep going on the podcasts talking bout the good ol days"

@HutterBen: "Resigning you would take away from Lebrons legacy if y’all then won again

You were my first favorite player though so I still hope they do it 😄"

@CBenford_: "Bro just show up and tell Bron you’re playing"

Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season (with the Lakers).

He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.

