NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Viral Lakers Post
Dwight Howard has had three stints with the Los Angeles Lakers over his legendary career.
During the 2020 season, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Recently, Anthony Davis went viral for comments he made about wanting the team to add another center (via ESPN's Shams Charania).
Howard then sent out a post (via X) that had over 16,000 likes and 800,000 impressions in less than nine hours.
Howard wrote: "It ain’t that hard to find a center 😴"
Many fans reacted to Howard's post.
@BigKdawg095: "lol it’s like Rob got sumn against you at this point. We been saying grab you for like 5 years now smh"
@joelbrian25: "Honestly if I'm Rob, I'm getting DH on phone 10-20 mins a night"
@guapcam1: "No cap I’d bring Dwight back if I was Lakers front office"
@djflyfree: "lol It ain’t they just don’t want YOU don’t nobody want you bro just keep going on the podcasts talking bout the good ol days"
@HutterBen: "Resigning you would take away from Lebrons legacy if y’all then won again
You were my first favorite player though so I still hope they do it 😄"
@CBenford_: "Bro just show up and tell Bron you’re playing"
Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season (with the Lakers).
He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.
The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.