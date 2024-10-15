Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Dwyane Wade ESPN Rumor

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that ESPN has interest in Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Feb 8, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) flexes his muscles after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade is one of the most notable players in NBA history.

The Miami Heat legend retired after the 2019 season and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Recently, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that ESPN has an interest in adding Wade to their network.

Via Marchand: "ESPN is interested in Dwyane Wade for its studio shows."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t NBACentral).

@MrAnthony_P: "This is interesting because, to my ears, it felt like Wade was better on the game call (during the Olympics) than he was in the studio (with TNT)."

@AdamTaylorNBA: "Please don't turn D-Wade into a hot-take machine."

@HeatCulture13: "He would be the best on ESPN hands down"

@PlayoffLucro: "Nobody wants this"

