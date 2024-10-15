NBA Fans React To Dwyane Wade ESPN Rumor
Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that ESPN has interest in Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Dwyane Wade is one of the most notable players in NBA history.
The Miami Heat legend retired after the 2019 season and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Recently, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that ESPN has an interest in adding Wade to their network.
Via Marchand: "ESPN is interested in Dwyane Wade for its studio shows."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t NBACentral).
@MrAnthony_P: "This is interesting because, to my ears, it felt like Wade was better on the game call (during the Olympics) than he was in the studio (with TNT)."
@AdamTaylorNBA: "Please don't turn D-Wade into a hot-take machine."
@HeatCulture13: "He would be the best on ESPN hands down"
@PlayoffLucro: "Nobody wants this"
Published