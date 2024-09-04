NBA Fans React To Exciting De'Aaron Fox News
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox is one of the most exciting point guards in the NBA.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Tuesday, it was annoucned that Fox will get his own signature shoe with Under Armour.
Via B/R Kicks: "De’Aaron Fox will be receiving his own signature sneaker with Curry Brand
The shoe will be a lowtop featuring a strap and is inspired by runners."
Many fans reacted to the news.
Via Sneaker News: "BREAKING: De'Aaron Fox's first signature shoe, the rCurry Fox 1, will be a low-cut sneaker with a strap. The shoes are inspired by runners 🦊"
Via @RunWithFox: "Yeah definitely going to giveaway a pair of these 🔥 @swipathefox"
Via KingsMuse: "I’ll take one in every colorway please"
Via @AverageJoe_C: "He would be talked about so much in a bigger market."
Via Ind St. MBB Managers: "Can't wait to see these new shoes. Might see our managers rocking them in the future 👀👀"
Via @datadynamix_: "Congrats to DFox and also congrats to Steph HUGE for his brand"
Via @brodyunfiltered: "Lol, Curry is so nice for allowing this"
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has spent his seven-year career with the Kings.
His career averages are 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.