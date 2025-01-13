Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Exciting LiAngelo Ball News



Ben Stinar

Jul 13, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball (8) looks on during an NBA Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

LiAngelo Ball most recently played in the G League during the 2022-23 season with the Greensboro Swarm.

That said, the 26-year-old has been very relevant over the previous few weeks due to a viral song.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Ball has now signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group.

Via Charania: "LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label."

Many fans reacted to the news.

@sixthmanjake: "Who would’ve thought Liangelo would be the most successful in the family… wow"

@shpillo_: "Lonzo Ball got over $100Ms in NBA career earnings so far, LaMelo Ball currently on a $200M contract extension, & now LiAngelo Ball finally broke through & made a lane for himself.. $13M record deal & his own label. Lavar Ball is on Mt. Rushmore of Fathers 🤷🏾‍♂️ "

@chemxbeats: "That’s a sweet deal, nowadays most artists don’t get to keep any ownership of their music 😯"

@bj21QB: "Lavar Ball was doing the right thing with his sons all along"

LiAngelo is the brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).

Over 19 career Tip-Off Tournament games, LiAngelo averaged 7.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range.

