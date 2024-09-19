NBA Fans React To Exciting Vince Carter Announcement
Vince Carter most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks.
Before retiring, he finished his 22nd season with averages of 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Carter was once a superstar when he made eight NBA All-Star Games with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets.
On Thursday, the Nets announced huge news about Carter.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Brooklyn Nets will retire Vince Carter’s jersey in a ceremony on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Barclays Center. This is the seventh jersey retirement in franchise history, joining Dražen Petrović, Jason Kidd, John Williamson, Bill Melchionni, Julius Erving, and Buck Williams"
Many fans reacted on social media.
Via @UKNetsFans: "It's about darn time."
Via @BRUNN_DMC: "Move back to Jersey, then retire his number"
Via @TheRealGWAL: "Didn’t plan on attending any games this year, but that might have to change now."
Via @Realjasmoc: "This should have been done when Dallas comes to Barclays so J Kidd could be there"
Via @MyGuySteve: "This should take place in New Jersey. HE NEVER PLAYED IN BROOKLYN.
STOP STEALING OUR NJ CULTURE!!!!"
Via Chris Walder: "What are you waiting for, @Raptors ??"
Via @Hospey: "The Nets retiring Vince Carter before the Raptors did it is shameful"
Carter spent five seasons with the New Jersey Nets and made three All-Star Games.
He averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 374 games.