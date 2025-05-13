Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Exciting Vince Carter News

Nets and Raptors legend Vince Carter will join NBA on NBC and Peacock.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Former NBA star Vince Carter speaks at a jersey retirement press conference before a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Vince Carter was one of the most exciting players in NBA history.

He extended his career well beyond his prime and ended up playing 22 seasons.

The eight-time All-Star is most known for his stints with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets.

On Tuesday, NBA on NBC and Peacock announced news about Carter.

They wrote: "Another dynamic name in the NBA on NBC and Peacock studio.

Welcome to the team, Vince Carter!"

Many fans reacted to the news.

@JayHardy252: "Mj and Vince let’s GO !!!!!"

@A_Rudebwoy: "NBC cooking FR"

@Buddyboybets: "adding another legendary name to the NBA"

@GinoZarrillo: "MJ AND Vince?! They really just added my two favorite players of all time."

@GBoss904: "This team coverage is gonna be amazing!!!"

@Kang_In_da_norf: "Vince and Melo in the studio

NBC cooking right now"

@Dondon20002000: "I would add Dominic Wilkins and Dr. J so we can have a dunk competition at halftime."

@thesoulpapi: "Vinsanity. Jordan. Melo. Reggie Miller. Jamal Crawford. Mike Tirico. Noah Eagle?!

NBA on NBC about to have an all time run."

@Rasnick_Kevin: "Vince Carter & Michael Jordan working NBA Broadcasts for NBC next year? They just need Dominque and they will have the holy trinity of dunkers!"

Carter played for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

His career averages were 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,541 games.

