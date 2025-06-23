Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Cryptic Post

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made a post to X.

Oct 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dives for a loose ball in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in NBA history (and has spent his entire 12-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks).

Despite being in a lot of trade rumors every season, the two-time MVP has remained loyal to the Bucks franchise.

On Sunday, Antetokounmpo made a post to his X account that had over 55,000 likes and 5.4 million impressions.

He wrote: "Oh oh"

Many fans reacted to Antetokounmpo's post.

@lockedupjb: "WELCOME TO BOSTON MR AKUMPO"

@ogchabzo: "stop the loyalty gimmick you're not getting anywhere with milwaukee"

@Sudharsan_AK10: "Time for you to come to the Bay🔥🔥🔥"

@KingCharge: "you’re next big dog welcome to sacramento"

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

@Primetime0077: "Force your way to the Cavs fam"

@itsurkingpin: "come to Detroit"

@marthanoir39: "Funny how many of these replies hate on him during the regular season, but are instantly begging him to come to their team, even though all trade talks for him have been ceased

Pathetic really

Can't wait to see all of these accounts start hating again when the season starts"

@G3OFFY: "Dude is such a troll"

Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on before the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that Antetokounmpo sent out his post less than two hours after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Kevin Durant was being traded to the Houston Rockets.

Antetokounmpo finished this past year with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 games.

Via The NBA (on April 8): "Giannis over his last 3 games:

36.0 PTS, 12.3 REB, 13.7 AST, 63.8 FG%

The only other player in NBA history to tally such minimums over a 3-game stretch is Wilt Chamberlain"

