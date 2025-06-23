NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Cryptic Post
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in NBA history (and has spent his entire 12-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks).
Despite being in a lot of trade rumors every season, the two-time MVP has remained loyal to the Bucks franchise.
On Sunday, Antetokounmpo made a post to his X account that had over 55,000 likes and 5.4 million impressions.
He wrote: "Oh oh"
Many fans reacted to Antetokounmpo's post.
@lockedupjb: "WELCOME TO BOSTON MR AKUMPO"
@ogchabzo: "stop the loyalty gimmick you're not getting anywhere with milwaukee"
@Sudharsan_AK10: "Time for you to come to the Bay🔥🔥🔥"
@KingCharge: "you’re next big dog welcome to sacramento"
@Primetime0077: "Force your way to the Cavs fam"
@itsurkingpin: "come to Detroit"
@marthanoir39: "Funny how many of these replies hate on him during the regular season, but are instantly begging him to come to their team, even though all trade talks for him have been ceased
Pathetic really
Can't wait to see all of these accounts start hating again when the season starts"
@G3OFFY: "Dude is such a troll"
It's worth noting that Antetokounmpo sent out his post less than two hours after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Kevin Durant was being traded to the Houston Rockets.
Antetokounmpo finished this past year with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via The NBA (on April 8): "Giannis over his last 3 games:
36.0 PTS, 12.3 REB, 13.7 AST, 63.8 FG%
The only other player in NBA history to tally such minimums over a 3-game stretch is Wilt Chamberlain"