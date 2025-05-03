NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo Personal News
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best 25 players in NBA history.
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is coming off his 12th season in the league.
On Thursday, Antetokounmpo's wife (Mariah) made the announcement that she gave birth to their fourth child.
She wrote: "Aria Capri 💛"
Many people reacted to the news.
Rach Nichols: "The best! Congrats to the whole fam ❤️"
Milwaukee Bucks: "Congratulations! 💚"
Michael Carter-Williams: "Congrats! Rumor has it you’re already pregnant again lol just playin. Baby Aria ❤️"
@kingtre248: "Giannis done made his starting 5"
@kyng.wav: "she knew poppa was in need of another blessing & motivation. wow what divine timing! this is truly winning it all. ✨"
@camosaics: "What a beautiful doll! Congratulations on your new family edition.❤️ sorry about the recent loss. But you’re still number one in Milwaukee’s heart.❤️❤️❤️"
@msrobinmason: "Congratulations. She’s adorable. She has her dad whole face."
@laurammke: "Congratulations! What a sweet name for such a beautiful little girl ❤️"
Antetokounmpo finished this past season with outstanding averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 games.
The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via The NBA: "A historic achievement for the Greek Freak
Giannis averaged 30+ PPG, 10+ RPG and 5+ APG for the third time in his career, passing Wilt and Oscar for the most such seasons in NBA history"