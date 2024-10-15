NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoving Josh Giddey In Bulls-Bucks Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin for a preseason game.
During the first half, a tense moment took place as Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to shove Josh Giddey.
Via Bleacher Report: "GIANNIS GOT A TECH AFTER PUSHING GIDDEY 😳"
Many fans reacted to the play on social media.
@BronGotGame: "Giannis need to chill"
@Marleyymann_: "Why he acting like he like that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
@MattyWorldPeace: "I Feel like this is gonna be a feisty season"
@giannisarchive: "Giannis THROWS Josh Giddey 😭"
@LeBronTheOne: "Giannis mad Giddey cookin ‘em"
@kawhi_ring: "Giannis is probably mad he’s 2/7 against a third stringer bulls team while at home"
@Harden4threee: "Bro whats his problem man
I was watching a clip yesterday he even bumped hali after he dunked on giannis teammate"
@ricandubsfan25: "My respect for Giannis 📈"
The Bucks have gone 0-2 in their first two preseason games.
Antetokounmpo is coming off another dominant season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Meanwhile, Giddey is going into his first season with Chicago after spending three years with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished last season with averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
The Bucks and Bulls will play their next game on October 25 (also in Wisconsin).