NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler Announcement

The Golden State Warriors announced an update on Jimmy Butler.

Ben Stinar

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) walks off the court after the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Before the game, the Warriors announced an update on Jimmy Butler.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Jimmy Butler III, who exited Wednesday’s game in Houston due to a pelvis contusion, underwent an MRI yesterday.

The MRI confirmed the injury as a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion. His status for Saturday’s Game 3 is questionable."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@holardamolar: "I think he might play tomorrow with minute restrictions 👀"

@Dhuggzz00: "Just rest him and pray for a Steph miracle learn from KD injury"

@SC30Better: "Questionable is good 🙏🏽

If he plays he’s coming for BLOOD. Steph too. Dray too. Need 3 straight wins idgaf."

@derrickmonsey: "Let him sit game 3 Steph ain’t losing first game at chase it ain’t oracle but it close enough lol"

Jimmy Butler
Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) holds onto the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during a timeout in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

@ChefTij: "Please jimmy we need u"

@domy_willy: "Unless the team doc rules him out,he's gonna play I know that cause Jimmy's a dog 🙌"

@m0hammedmcfc: "Given that fall, questionable is very very very positive"

@theonlyifeoluwa: "We can still take Game 3 while he recovers."

@mikel_dun: "Not ruled out? i’ll take it"

Warriors NBA
Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Butler finished the regular season (with the Warriors) averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range.

The Warriors and Rockets are tied up at 1-1.

Game 4 will be on Monday night (also in San Francisco).

