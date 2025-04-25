NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler Announcement
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, the Warriors announced an update on Jimmy Butler.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Jimmy Butler III, who exited Wednesday’s game in Houston due to a pelvis contusion, underwent an MRI yesterday.
The MRI confirmed the injury as a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion. His status for Saturday’s Game 3 is questionable."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@holardamolar: "I think he might play tomorrow with minute restrictions 👀"
@Dhuggzz00: "Just rest him and pray for a Steph miracle learn from KD injury"
@SC30Better: "Questionable is good 🙏🏽
If he plays he’s coming for BLOOD. Steph too. Dray too. Need 3 straight wins idgaf."
@derrickmonsey: "Let him sit game 3 Steph ain’t losing first game at chase it ain’t oracle but it close enough lol"
@ChefTij: "Please jimmy we need u"
@domy_willy: "Unless the team doc rules him out,he's gonna play I know that cause Jimmy's a dog 🙌"
@m0hammedmcfc: "Given that fall, questionable is very very very positive"
@theonlyifeoluwa: "We can still take Game 3 while he recovers."
@mikel_dun: "Not ruled out? i’ll take it"
Butler finished the regular season (with the Warriors) averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range.
The Warriors and Rockets are tied up at 1-1.
Game 4 will be on Monday night (also in San Francisco).