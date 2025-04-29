NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler Injury Update Before Game 5
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets (in Texas) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, the Warriors officially announced that Jimmy Butler will be listed as probable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (pelvic) listed probable for Wednesday."
Butler returned to the lineup (in Game 4) after missing Game 3.
He finished the 109-106 victory with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the update of his status for Game 5.
@frumtheslums: "He playing after last nights performance cmon"
@zukonis: "it would be huge if they could close it out in 5 and get some rest"
@ShanyeWest15: "🙏🙏🙏"
@Drew_trainer77: "Yes! Lets go!!"
@letlotlom_: "mans outscored brooks after he laughed in his face like a villain & blocked his shot like his life depended on it. ik he can't wait to finish him off, whether he's moving good or not. 😭"
@kason7_: "Would be huge to end this series in 5. The extra rest for the team but especially Jimmy would be great."
The Warriors are up 3-1 over the Rockets, so they can advance to the second round with a victory (on Wednesday).
Via @StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler in his two healthy playoff games:
26.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
6.0 APG
2.5 SPG
55/50/89%
2-0 W/L"
If the Rockets stay alive, Game 6 would be on Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.