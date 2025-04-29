Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler Injury Update Before Game 5

Jimmy Butler is listed as probable for Game 5.

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) speaks to TNT after the game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) speaks to TNT after the game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets (in Texas) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Before the game, the Warriors officially announced that Jimmy Butler will be listed as probable on the injury report.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (pelvic) listed probable for Wednesday."

Butler returned to the lineup (in Game 4) after missing Game 3.

He finished the 109-106 victory with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.

Jimmy Butler
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Many fans reacted to the update of his status for Game 5.

@frumtheslums: "He playing after last nights performance cmon"

@zukonis: "it would be huge if they could close it out in 5 and get some rest"

@ShanyeWest15: "🙏🙏🙏"

@Drew_trainer77: "Yes! Lets go!!"

@letlotlom_: "mans outscored brooks after he laughed in his face like a villain & blocked his shot like his life depended on it. ik he can't wait to finish him off, whether he's moving good or not. 😭"

@kason7_: "Would be huge to end this series in 5. The extra rest for the team but especially Jimmy would be great."

The Warriors are up 3-1 over the Rockets, so they can advance to the second round with a victory (on Wednesday).

Via @StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler in his two healthy playoff games:

26.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
6.0 APG
2.5 SPG
55/50/89%
2-0 W/L"

If the Rockets stay alive, Game 6 would be on Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

