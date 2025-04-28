NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler Update
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets (at home) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, the Warriors announced that Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable.
Butler missed Saturday's 104-93 victory.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kerr: Jimmy Butler (pelvic) questionable for Monday."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@Mekline_Bets: "Warriors win with or without him tbh"
@kingdmg108: "He’s playing we know this already"
@jose2great: "he’s playing"
@diptimahapatra: "Jimmy we need you to suit up on Monday bro. Heal up 🙏"
@lorshoops: "Shams said he had no mobility yesterday, so he’s gonna be limited if he plays. We lose twice without him (or with him hurt), we deserve to be in Cancun no ifs ands or buts about it"
@ToobsKing: "Tf is going on man"
@RamboDaGhoul: "He’s gonna play. Let’s not do this"
Butler had an excellent performance in Game 1 when he put up 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals while shooting 10/19 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steve Kerr said Jimmy Butler has been with the training staff today and remains questionable for Game 4 on Monday. Today is an off day for Warriors."
Butler finished the regular season with averages of 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 55 games for the Warriors and Heat.