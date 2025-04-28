Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler Update

Jimmy Butler is officially listed as questionable for Game 4.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets (at home) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Before the game, the Warriors announced that Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable.

Butler missed Saturday's 104-93 victory.

Via Underdog NBA: "Kerr: Jimmy Butler (pelvic) questionable for Monday."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@Mekline_Bets: "Warriors win with or without him tbh"

@kingdmg108: "He’s playing we know this already"

@jose2great: "he’s playing"

@diptimahapatra: "Jimmy we need you to suit up on Monday bro. Heal up 🙏"

Jimmy Butler
Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) suffers an apparent injury during the first quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

@lorshoops: "Shams said he had no mobility yesterday, so he’s gonna be limited if he plays. We lose twice without him (or with him hurt), we deserve to be in Cancun no ifs ands or buts about it"

@ToobsKing: "Tf is going on man"

@RamboDaGhoul: "He’s gonna play. Let’s not do this"

Jimmy Butler
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (center) applauds from the bench against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Butler had an excellent performance in Game 1 when he put up 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals while shooting 10/19 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steve Kerr said Jimmy Butler has been with the training staff today and remains questionable for Game 4 on Monday. Today is an off day for Warriors."

Butler finished the regular season with averages of 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 55 games for the Warriors and Heat.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.