NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Steph Curry Announcement
On Tuesday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of their second-round series.
Steph Curry had a strong start to the game, scoring 13 points in his first 13 minutes.
However, the future Hall of Famer has now been ruled out for the rest of the night.
Via Golden State Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry (left hamstring strain) will not return to tonight’s game."
Many fans reacted to the announcement from the team.
@shandra_la: "The rest of the team gotta step up. 😤💪🏾"
@6ManYT: "This is actually an example of an injury as a result of a ridiculous work load.
Going from a game 7 and very physical series with heavy minutes to a new series in the span of a day, not sustainable."
@HeyyyZell: "dawgggggggggg.. cmon mann"
@MarinHomeListin: "I sure hope he recovers or Warriors season is done 🤦🏻♂️"
@timrosen35: "Season over. GG."
Skip Bayless: "Terrible news for the Warriors just as they've caught fire: Steph out with a hamstring pull. Dubs were up 33-20 as he headed to the locker room. Still up 38-28. But now I can't see them pulling off another Game 1 road shocker."
@KingsofCardio: "Sucks to see him go out like that when he had a chance to make an all time run starting from the play in. I hope that hamstring heals quickly"
@Dhuggzz00: "I hate my life seriously"
@Gift1stclass: "This at least 2-3 games"
@KDfangirl4L: "💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night in Minnesota.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season.