Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Steph Curry Post

The Golden State Warriors made a post for Steph Curry.

Ben Stinar

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks offf the court after the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks offf the court after the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Steph Curry has spent all 16 seasons of his legendary pro career with the Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday, the Warriors made a post to Instagram with photos of Curry.

Their post had over 44,000 likes in three hours.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Year 1 ➡️ Year 16"

Many fans left comments on the post.

@b.money.1: "Steph will always be my GOAT!"

@mtorres__13: "We need those yellow throwbacks"

@rgaldamez: "3 years since that game 4 finals masterpiece 👏!! Gotta love our GOAT!"

@benphillip03: "Same joy he played with at the beginning! Love this guy and dub nation😍 #standupdubs"

NBA
Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles at Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

@middledaughte: "Baby Steph and grown Steph."

@maheepsandhu_: "I need him to get one more ring"

@lowk_jenny: "Year 1: “in 10 years I wanna be known as someone who played the game right”Year 10: Arguably the most influential players basketball has ever seen"

@jordan.bergeronn: "The new warriors jerseys are way bettter than be4 🔥🔥"

Stephen Curry
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three point basket against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Curry finished the year with productive averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Unfortunately, he was unable to play in the final four games of their second-round playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Via StatMuse: "Steph Curry this season:

— 24.5 PPG
— 6.0 APG
— 1.1 SPG
— 4.4 3PM
— Most 3PM in an age 36 season
— 2nd most PTS in an age 36 season

injuries suck."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.