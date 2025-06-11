NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Steph Curry Post
Steph Curry has spent all 16 seasons of his legendary pro career with the Golden State Warriors.
On Tuesday, the Warriors made a post to Instagram with photos of Curry.
Their post had over 44,000 likes in three hours.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Year 1 ➡️ Year 16"
Many fans left comments on the post.
@b.money.1: "Steph will always be my GOAT!"
@mtorres__13: "We need those yellow throwbacks"
@rgaldamez: "3 years since that game 4 finals masterpiece 👏!! Gotta love our GOAT!"
@benphillip03: "Same joy he played with at the beginning! Love this guy and dub nation😍 #standupdubs"
@middledaughte: "Baby Steph and grown Steph."
@maheepsandhu_: "I need him to get one more ring"
@lowk_jenny: "Year 1: “in 10 years I wanna be known as someone who played the game right”Year 10: Arguably the most influential players basketball has ever seen"
@jordan.bergeronn: "The new warriors jerseys are way bettter than be4 🔥🔥"
Curry finished the year with productive averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Unfortunately, he was unable to play in the final four games of their second-round playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via StatMuse: "Steph Curry this season:
— 24.5 PPG
— 6.0 APG
— 1.1 SPG
— 4.4 3PM
— Most 3PM in an age 36 season
— 2nd most PTS in an age 36 season
injuries suck."