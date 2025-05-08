Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Steph Curry Update

The Golden State Warriors announced that Steph Curry has a hamstring injury.

Ben Stinar

Mar 28, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 2 of their series.

Before the game, the Warriors announced an update on Curry.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Timberwolves with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring, underwent an MRI this morning.

The MRI confirmed the injury as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Curry will be re-evaluated in one week."

Many fans reacted to the news.

@mikeyyylive_: "So he's really not coming back for a WHOLE WEEK???

COOKED."

@NvictusManeo: "Just win one of the next three games to get to 2-2 and we're good. Anything better than that is gravy."

@Stephisbetta: "I might be a little delusional, but I think we can beat them 4-0 without curry.. let him rest up for semifinals!"

@salwilliam: "People saying the Warriors are cooked didn't watch the 2nd half last night."

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

@holardamolar: "Buddy Hield please. Please."

@Call_me_J_D: "Well, this is why we traded for Butler.

Time to step up, fellas.

Let’s go get another one."

@African_Sensei: "Rsst the man, the objective was to steal one game and this is done. Now let’s take 2 games at home, we can still take the second game"

@jatana_88: "I am positive Dubs can win 1 or 2 games without him, but they have to give their best on offense."

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court next to guard Buddy Hield (7) during a break in the action against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 by a score of 99-88.

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night at the Chase Center.

