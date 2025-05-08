NBA Fans React To Golden State Warriors Steph Curry Update
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 2 of their series.
Before the game, the Warriors announced an update on Curry.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Timberwolves with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring, underwent an MRI this morning.
The MRI confirmed the injury as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Curry will be re-evaluated in one week."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@mikeyyylive_: "So he's really not coming back for a WHOLE WEEK???
COOKED."
@NvictusManeo: "Just win one of the next three games to get to 2-2 and we're good. Anything better than that is gravy."
@Stephisbetta: "I might be a little delusional, but I think we can beat them 4-0 without curry.. let him rest up for semifinals!"
@salwilliam: "People saying the Warriors are cooked didn't watch the 2nd half last night."
@holardamolar: "Buddy Hield please. Please."
@Call_me_J_D: "Well, this is why we traded for Butler.
Time to step up, fellas.
Let’s go get another one."
@African_Sensei: "Rsst the man, the objective was to steal one game and this is done. Now let’s take 2 games at home, we can still take the second game"
@jatana_88: "I am positive Dubs can win 1 or 2 games without him, but they have to give their best on offense."
The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 by a score of 99-88.
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night at the Chase Center.