NBA Fans React To Grant Williams' Violent Foul On Jayson Tatum In Celtics-Hornets Game
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
The Celtics won by a score of 124-109 to improve to 5-1 in their first six games.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/19 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
During the game, Grant Williams got ejected after a flagrant foul on Tatum.
Via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston: "Grant Williams hard foul on Tatum 👀"
Many NBA fans reacted to the foul.
@CookedByRiley0: "It makes sense now why Deuce Tatum didn’t wanna dap Grant Williams up 😭"
Keith Smith: "That was pretty unnecessary by Grant Williams. No need for that crap."
Bill Simmons: "Come on Grant Williams - that was lame."
@statdefender: "Grant Williams really went from key piece on a championship caliber team to nobody cares"
@M_Wynter3: "That’s his old teammate too he really does not care 😭"
Steve Perrault: "Grant Williams has always been a loser but this is next level clown behavior. Don’t be all buddy buddy with Tatum and then pull this trash. Guy remains a bum."
Noa Dalzell: "Jaylen Brown is heated with Grant Williams hard foul on Jayson Tatum, it appears"
Williams finished the loss with six points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/6 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Celtics.
The Hornets dropped to 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.